Raila to release dossier on oil purchase ‘scandal’

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has criticised the government-to-government oil deal, terming it a scam meant to rip off Kenyans, as he promised to release a dossier on the same next week.

The Opposition leader claimed that State officials had negotiated a deal to add an illegal Sh30 per litre to the price of oil.

While addressing mourners in Nyakach, Kisumu County, during the burial of the wife of former Defence CAS and one time Nyakach MP Peter Odoyo, Mr Odinga claimed that the Ugandan government had pulled out after realising the corrupt dealings.

"The government-to-government scheme signed by the governments of Kenya, Abudhabi and Saudi Arabia is a scam," said Mr Odinga.

The Azimio la Umoja leader wants the State to go back to open tender system (OTS) to facilitate oil import to the country.

According to Mr Odinga, the only way that the government can lower the cost of living is by embracing OTS which requires different companies to quote their price while the importers with the best rates are given tender.

"I can say that here without fear of contradiction that out of Sh217 we pay per litre, Sh30 goes to some people's pockets, the real pay should be 187," he said. “That is why Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni refused to play ball, why should he pay for the corruption of Kenyan officials. Government-to-government is a big scam, next week nitatoboa (I will release a full dossier) .”