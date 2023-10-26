Stop forcing LGBTQ agenda on Kenyans, Sapit tells the West

Religious leaders are now alleging hidden motives by the West in pushing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) agenda on Kenyans and other African nations.

Speaking in Eldoret, Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit urged Western nations to stop forcing the LGBTQ practice on Africans.

Bishop Sapit reiterated his position that LGBTQ is ungodly, describing it as a creation of demonic forces, with no regard for humanity and the word of God.

Bishop Sapit said it was wrong for Western nations that have accepted and legalised LGBTQ as part of their lives to impose the same on African countries.

"We know that God created humanity to procreate and bear children through the relationship between a man and a woman, but not through any other unacceptable means," Bishop Sapit said.

The Anglican bishop, who was speaking at Uasin Gishu County headquarters in Eldoret on Tuesday during a courtesy call on Governor Jonathan Bii, urged Kenyans not to succumb to pressure from Western countries to compromise on morality.

"My prayer is that Kenyans continue to respect our cultures and beliefs and not be misled into foreign behaviour," he said, alleging government laxity in fighting LQBTQ.

He said parents were concerned about their children in schools and other social settings.

"I urge parents to be more vigilant during this long holiday season and ensure that they are close to their children to protect them from being influenced by demonic cultures such as LGBTQ,” he said.

The same position has been echoed by the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK), which has vowed to hold anti-LGBTQ protests every Friday after their prayers.

CIPK North Rift Chairman Sheikh Abubakar Bini regretted that the government has remained silent on LGBTQ even after the Supreme Court legalised it.

"Unfortunately, the government is silent on this evil called LGBTQ, we will continue to demonstrate every Friday to condemn it until our President hears our cry," Sheikh Bini said.

Sheikh Bini called on President William Ruto to come out clearly and form a task-force to review the High Court ruling on LGBTQ.