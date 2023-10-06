Clergy demands resignation of Supreme Court judges over LGBTQ ruling

Religious leaders on Friday called for the review of the Supreme Court judgement which allowed the registration of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHR)

The group is also calling for the resignation of three Supreme Court Judges who delivered a ruling allowing the registration of same sex groups, saying their act goes against the constitutions and the traditional values of Kenyan communities.

Nyali Members of Parliament Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Sheikh Juma Amir, Director of Information Jamia Mosque and Apostle Joram Musyoki of Church and Clergy Association of Kenya made the calls on Friday when they led demonstration in Nairobi against the judgement, saying it will erode the moral values in the society.

On September 13, the Supreme Court ruled that the registration of bodies advocating for same sexuality is not illegal. Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwili, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndungu said it was unconstitutional to deny the groups their rights of association.

On the other hand, Justice William Ouko and Mohamed Ibrahim however dissented, saying they could not support registrations championing for what is against the law.

After Friday prayers at Jamia Mosque, the group, composed of Muslim faithful and clerics, issued a petition at the office of Chief Justice and Speaker of the National Assembly.

Chants of ’La ilaha illallah Muhammadur Rasulullah’ (There's no God except Allah and Muhammad is his messenger) and Takbir Allah Akbar rented the air as two the MPs led the demonstrators while vowing to push the apex court to review its ruling on the contentious issue.

“Homosexuality has no place in our society. Those who want to practice should go to those Western countries so that they do it there. The three judges have to resign and if they don’t do so, we have the power of the people to initiate the process of removing them from office,” said Mr Ali.

Sheikh Amir, said homosexuality is not an African tradition and even is not allowed both in Christianity and Islam. He added that the judgement serves only the interest of individual people who are targeting financial gain.

“We call on Kenyans to be vigilant and resist the push for decriminalisation of homosexual activities. We are aware of the back door plans under the guise of Sexual Health Reproductive Rights and the Comprehensive Sex Education initiatives to gradually legalise LGBTQ activities,” said Sheikh Amir.

Apostle Musyoki of Church and Clergy Association of Kenya said the said LQBTQ is a form of abetting moral decay and is taking Kenya to the path of Sodom and Gomorrah. He added that the honorable thing for the three Judges to do was to exit office because they have lost the confidence of the public.

“Lesbian and gay lifestyles have proven to have adverse health and social outcomes. The honorable thing for the Judges to do is to exit office,” said Apostle Musyoki.