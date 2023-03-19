LGBTQ+ rights: Ruto says AG will seek review of Supreme Court ruling

Presdient William Ruto on Sunday revisited the matter of the Supreme Court ruling on the LGBTQ+ community's right to register lobbies, saying the government will seek a review.

Dr Ruto said Attorney-General Justin Muturi will be heading to the Supreme Court to pursue this on behalf of the government.

In a ruling on March 2, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the government to bar registration of a gays and lesbians lobby groups, ending an 11-year legal battle by activists seeking the official registration of an LGBTQ+ organisation in Kenya.

The apex court, in a divided judgment, said the refusal by the NGOs Co-ordination Board to register the lobby group would violate human rights based on sexual orientation.

The judgment sparked a fierce debate across the country, with leaders saying religious, traditional and cultural values do not permit same sex relations in Kenya.

On Sunday, the Head of State said the culture and traditions of this country do not support same-sex marriage and vowed that the government will not bow to any kind of pressure from people he did not mention.

"The Attorney-General, on the behalf of Government of Kenya, will be going back to the Supreme Court to ensure that their ruling on LGBTQ+ [rights] is reviewed so that we know what our Constitution says, because the Constitution of Kenya is clear on this issue," he said in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

"Our Constitution and laws, tradition, culture ... are clear on this issue. Some people want us to force [this] on us but it won't be possible in this country, under our Constitution. Very soon our Attorney-General will be heading to court."

Meanwhile, Homa Bay Town MP Opondo Kaluma has filed a review request with the Apex court while US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, has reiterated the US government's commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Ms Whitman noted that the United States is actively championing recognition of the LGBTQI+ community, saying prejudice owards the movement amounts to infringing on basic human rights.