Kenya Kwanza MPs want tribunal formed to probe judges over LGBTQ registration

Some Kenya Kwanza lawmakers now want a tribunal formed to investigate the Supreme Court over the recent ruling that allowed the registration of LGBTQI lobby groups in Kenya.

The legislators say they will petition President William Ruto to form a tribunal to investigate the conduct of the Supreme Court judges who gave the LGBTQ group the green light to be recognised as an association in Kenya.

MPs Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), Timothy Toroitich (Marakwet West), Adams Kipsanai (Keiyo North), David Kiplagat (Soy), Julius Ruto (Kesses), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop) and Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio), faulted the decision, warning that it erodes the African family unit and threatens to cause a breakdown of the society.

“We support the churches and other groups who have moved back to the Supreme Court for redress. If the Supreme Court does not give a favourable redress to the order, we have no option but to petition the President to form a tribunal,” said Mr Kimaiyo.

“We believe there was an external force to have the LGBTQ registered,” said the MP.

The MPs spoke at Chororget ACK church in Keiyo South constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Sunday.

Disagree with the decision

Mr Toroitich said even though they respect the apex court’s ruling, they disagree with the decision.

“Kenya is a religious country, but the Supreme Court decision is repugnant to the nation and as an August House, we will not take the matter lying down. We will get to the bottom of it because we have to protect our societal norms and traditions,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by his Keiyo North counterpart, who said the Supreme Court decision should not be entertained since it negates family principles.

“Even the Constitution recognizes the family as a basic unit of society, but LGBTQ will wipe that away,” said Mr Kipsanai.

The legislators spoke two days after the Kalenjin Myoot Kipsigis Council called a crisis meeting that will bring together all community leaders over the Supreme Court ruling that allowed the registration of LGBTQI lobby groups.

The council’s chairman, Mr Benjamin Kitur, has called the urgent meeting of Kalenjin leaders scheduled to take place on March 17.

African morality

Speaking at the Elgeyo Marakwet function on Sunday, Soy MP David Kiplagat faulted the Supreme Court ruling saying it had failed African morality.

“We want the committee of justice and legal affairs of the National Assembly to allow us to remove the judges. As Parliament, we shall also seek to block funding to some NGOs,” he said.

Mr Kiborek said the colonialists ruled Africans because they came in the form of missionaries bearing education and the gospel.

“The same people now want to use similar mechanisms to decimate the family structure. As Africans, we compromised our ideals and embraced Christianity and civilization, but not the LGBTQ association,” he said.