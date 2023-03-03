Kalenjin elders convene crisis meeting over LGBTQ rights

The Kalenjin Myoot Kipsigis Council has called a crisis meeting bringing together all community leaders over the Supreme Court ruling that allowed the registration of LGBTQI lobby groups.

The council’s chairman, Mr Benjamin Kitur, has called the urgent meeting of Kalenjin leaders to also discuss recent reports from a health event that showed cases of LGBTQ were rampant in Nandi county. The meeting is scheduled to take place on March 17.

Speaking in Kapsabet town, Mr Kitur said the LGBTQ matter should not be encouraged and as community leaders, they are stepping in to condemn the acts and offer guidance to the youth.

The elders have petitioned President William Ruto not to consent to any legislation legalising homosexuality in Kenya, terming sexual intercourse or marriage of persons of the same sexual orientation as un-African and not to be condoned.

'Social vices'

“We are warning the government not to give space for some people to introduce social vices in the community. We must stand firm against the court ruling on LGBTQ groups and associations, and we are seeking President William Ruto to intervene in maintaining the African culture,” Mr Kitur stated.

He urged President Ruto not to give in to pressure from Western countries to allow same sex marriage in Kenya.

The community elders also urged the Church to come out strongly against the matter, saying unless denounced, thousands of jobless youths in Kenya will become victims.

“The country is headed in the wrong direction should it allow Western culture such as this to infiltrate Kenya.

Collecting signatures

The elders spoke as religious leaders in Trans Nzoia county initiated a drive to collect signatures from Kenyans to push for the reversal for the Supreme court ruling on LGBTQ rights.

The clerics under the Interreligious Council of Kenya said they are disappointed with the decision by the highest court regarding the matter that has divided the country.

Speaking to journalists in Kitale town, the clergymen, led by the group secretary, Bishop Martin Mafumbo, accused the Supreme Court of favouring Western interests in its decision, terming it barbaric and against the African culture.

“We are fully against the decision of the court because it is against our doctrines and the faith of the church. We are going to push for the court to reverse its decision for the benefit of the future generation,” they stated.

“We will attract the judgement of God and the fall of the nation if we introduce this in our country. We urge President Ruto and our leaders not to keep quiet on this matter because God will punish us for our wickedness,” said Bishop Mafumbo.

Parliamentary intervention

The clerics are also engaging lawmakers to table a motion in Parliament to push for the reversal of the court ruling.

“We wonder who influenced our courts to make such a barbaric decision regarding our social life and against the fabric of our traditions,” noted Mr Mafumbo.

Country Head of Voice of God Church in Kenya Bishop Daniel Sadaka said Kenya is headed in the wrong direction and called on President William Ruto to act urgently on the matter.