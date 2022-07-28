Kalenjin elders rally North Rift political leaders behind Ruto

Kalenjin elders, through their council Myoot, are quietly reaching out to political leaders in the North Rift region to rally them behind Deputy President William Ruto presidential bid ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The politicians targeted in the reconciliation going on behind the scenes are those deemed to be Ruto rebels and pulling in a different direction.

Myoot is the umbrella body of 10 sub-tribes of the Kalenjin – Nandi, Kipsigis, Tugen, Marakwet, Keiyo, Pokot, Sabaot, Cherang’any, Ogiek and Terik. The council makes major decisions on the community’s leadership and offers political direction.

In their latest attempt, they say the community should not go to the polls divided politically, and pledge to try to convince voters in the region to rally behind the DP.

“We have deliberated and are here to dispel the myths of Kalenjin rivalry that has been created and popularised by outsiders as the stumbling block to Kalenjin unity. We want our leaders to be united and avoid wrangles that might scuttle their political ambitions,” said Mr Benjamin Kitur, the Myoot chairperson.

Targeted politicians

Among leaders being targeted in these efforts are West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, the Kenya Union Party leader; Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi; Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos; former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes; Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar; former Aldai MP Sally Kosgei; former Inspector-General of Police David Kimaiyo; and West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio,

Others are Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, Pokot South MP David Pkosing, former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama, Baringo Woman Representative Gladwel Tungo, Turkana South MP James Lomenen, Loima MP Jeremiah Lomurukai, Stephen Tarus, former Marakwet West MP Linah Chebi Kilimo, Kipruto Arap Kirwa and Alfred Keter.

In the Rift Valley, the DP is expected to bag a good percentage of the votes in Bomet, Kericho, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, West Pokot, Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet.

But in West Pokot, Governor Lonyangapuo formed his party, KUP.

In Trans Nzoia, the Democratic Action Party of Kenya, led by Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, might complicate matters for the DP. Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo and former Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya, who is vying for the Trans Nzoia governor’s seat, are all in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

In Nandi County, Nandi Hills MP Afred Keter is defending his seat as an independent candidate.

Reaching out

Speaking to the Nation, elder Kitur said they are reaching out to the leaders individually to convince them to support the DP.

“We have been doing it silently and we shall meet the leaders privately and even make phone calls. We have been apart for so long, and this has derailed us in terms of development,” said the Myoot chairperson.

“It is time we start looking at where the rains started beating us, come back and make one formidable team for 2022 and beyond.”

The elders told leaders in the region allied to Azimio ‘to tread carefully’, in the proposed new negotiated-democracy deal ahead of the General Election.

Mr Kitur said the differences between the political leaders are minor and that some people have been using them to manipulate residents into electing them, and then the leaders delivered services based on party affiliation.

“We have no reason to hate each other. There is no point in looking at each other as enemies. Let us as elders pull these people together and make our politics selfless just like our children have been doing,” said Former Kalenjin Elders Council chairperson James Lukwo.

Sabotage

He expressed disappointment that some politicians from the region were out to sabotage and scuttle efforts by the leaders to unite the community.

“We condemn politicians working against the interests of the region by joining hands with leaders out to scuttle the unity agenda for their selfish political gains. We are asking such politicians, who are known to everyone, to come back to the fold of regional interests,” Mr Kitur said.

Mr Lukwo urged leaders in the region to focus on development and ignore petty politicians and propagandists.

He said that leaders should demonstrate political maturity.