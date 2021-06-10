William Ruto
PSCU

Politics

Elders lay ground for William Ruto's crowning as Kalenjin kingpin

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Preparations are in top gear for the coronation of Deputy President William Ruto as the Rift Valley kingpin by the Kalenjin Myoot Council of Elders, setting the stage for a bruising fight with his political nemesis Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.