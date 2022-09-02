Kalenjin elders now want governors to allocate them offices

The Kalenjin Council of Elders, locally known as the Myoot’ Council, has started lobbying county governments in the region to allocate or establish offices for all elders’ councils.

Myoot, the umbrella council of elders from all the Kalenjin sub-tribes, is putting pressure on new county leaders to provide the facilities, arguing that this will allow them to discharge their duties from a central place and serve communities effectively.

County governments have been asked to consider allocating land to establish the facilities.

Myoot chairperson Benjamin Kitur explained that the role of the elders is to ensure communities stay in harmony and apply traditional problem-solving methods such as alternative dispute resolution.

“When counties were established in 2013, elders expected county governments would allocate land and construct offices for them, but to date elders from across Kenya don’t have offices to document the work they do,” he said.

Mr Kitur said that for many years elders resolved issues in villages under trees, a culture that he said must end.

He argued that since 1963, elders in various communities have done a lot in Kenya in solving conflicts, and all they want is for counties to establish offices where they can work in a good environment.

Mr Peter Mutai, the chairman of the Nandi Council of Elders (Kaburwo), said councils of elders across the country do not have offices.

He said he expects Nandi’s re-elected Governor Stephen Sang to fund the procurement of land for an office that will be used in solving land issues and conflicts, among other administrative functions.

“We need the local government to recognise our existence and the key roles in resolving issues relating to the socioeconomic challenges in the community,” Mr Mutai said.

And speaking in Nandi, Mr Kitur told newly elected leaders to focus on issues facing voters, noting that the county had achieved little regarding development since the advent of devolution. He said this was because political leaders engaged in attacking and undermining one another.

The elders are also seeking joint meetings with newly elected governors, MPs and members of county assemblies to discuss the region’s development agenda.