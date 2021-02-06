Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
The State’s elaborate plan to fix Mike Sonko

By  Vincent Achuka

  • After weeks of bashing President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sonko has in the past five days tasted life on the other side.
  • With his bank accounts frozen, Sonko has had one of his toughest weeks.


The legal and political woes that former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko faces are far from over as the State’s security machinery prepares the second stage of an elaborate plan that could send him to jail or force him into submission.

