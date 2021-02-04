Court postpones ruling on Sonko's detention for probe into terror links

The hearing of an application to detain Nairobi's former Governor Mike Sonko for 30 days, to allow a probe into alleged terror links, has been postponed to February 9.

The decision on Thursday, on an application the prosecution filed on Wednesday, was by Kahawa Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache.

The former governor is accused of recruiting a militia group that disrupted peace and stability in the country.

The prosecution wants Sonko, who spent Wednesday night at the Gigiri Police Station, to be held at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Intelligence

An affidavit in support of the application by the State, sworn by Chief Inspector Newton Thimangu, of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, says, “The suspect has started arming his private security agents with full military attire; namely military boots, military jungle uniform and firearms."

Mr Thumangu added, “I have intelligence information that the suspect is connected to financing of terrorism activities and is in advanced stages of procuring arms and ammunition using a wide syndicate, which is complex and sophisticated."

On February 9, Sonko will attend court for two cases.

At the Kiambu Law Courts in the morning will be a ruling on whether he should be released on cash bail or bond in an assault and robbery case.

He will proceed to the Kahawa Law Courts in the afternoon for the hearing of the application for his detention on alleged links to terrorism.

Many cases

Sonko, who has of late been a thorn in the flesh of the Jubilee administration after falling out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, is already facing three corruption cases.

Last week, he was barred by the court from uttering any defamatory words against Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on alleged land grabbing.

On Monday, he was charged at the Kiambu Law Courts with nine counts of assault, contrary to section 251 of the penal code.

He denied all the charges — including an additional count of forcible entry contrary to section 36 of the penal code.

The charges are in relation to an incident that happened on May 25, 2019 at Buruburu Phase 4 in Nairobi. His bail application is set to be heard this morning.