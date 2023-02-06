State: It is all systems go for Prof Magoha's Saturday sendoff

The national government has said it is all systems go for the burial of former Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after a visit to Prof Magoha’s residence, ICT CS Mr Eliud Owalo announced President William Ruto’s administration has fulfilled all pledges made to the Prof Magoha family regarding his sendoff.

Last month, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the national government will cater for the funeral expenses of the late former CS.

Part of the pledges was that the State, through the Ministry of Defense, will ferry Prof Magoha’s body from Nairobi to his home for burial using a military helicopter. The chopper will also transport close family members to the ceremony.

The State was also to assist the family financially by providing food, tents, and chairs among other essentials during the burial in addition to distributing relief food to locals at the funeral.

“We made commitments and we have lived up to them. We will airlift the body on Friday and provide logistical support. The relief food we promised is also already on the ground,” said Mr Owalo.

“We are constantly in touch with the family to ensure everything runs smoothly. We will remain available until after the burial,” he added.

CS Owalo, Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, and the Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were chosen as representative of the government.

Accompanied by Dr Omollo and area MP Elisha Odhiambo, the CS added that the current Cabinet has contributed Sh1.2 million and handed over the same to the family.

“Homeland security is already in Yala setting up the tents. I can also confirm that all promises made by the DP Gachagua have also been delivered,” said the MP.

According to the burial itinerary, the body of Prof Magoha will on Wednesday be taken to various places in Nairobi, where it will be viewed by the public.

The caravan will begin at the College of Health Sciences at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), then proceed to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council Headquarters, the Nigerian High Commission, St. George’s Primary School, KNEC Headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road, State House Girls’ High School, the University of Nairobi (UoN) Graduation Square and finally the Starehe Boys’ Centre and School.