Hearse carrying Prof Magoha’s body to make 7 stopovers in Nairobi including UoN

The family and funeral planning committee of the late Prof George Magoha has said the body will be taken to seven places in Nairobi that defined the life of the former Education Cabinet Secretary.

The spokesperson of the committee Dr Julius Jwan said that the hearse will leave Lee Funeral Home on Wednesday ahead of his burial on Saturday in his ancestral home of Umiru, Nyamninia in Gem, Siaya County.

Dr Jwan said the body will be taken to the University of Nairobi’s College of Health Sciences, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters and the Nigerian High Commission.

The other places include St. George’s Primary School, Kenya National Examinations Council offices along Dennis Pritt Road, State House Girls High School and Starehe Boys Centre.

The committee stated that the public will be informed on Tuesday whether they will be allowed to view the body.

On Thursday, a requiem mass will be held at the Consolata Shrine, Westlands from 9 am.

On Friday the body will leave Lee Funeral Home and airlifted to Township Primary School in Yala, Siaya County.

The procession will then head to St Mary’s Secondary School in Yala followed by a holy mass at his home in Umiru Nyamninia on the same day.

Prof Magoha, who served as Education Cabinet Secretary under former President Uhuru Kenyatta died on January 24 at the age of 71.