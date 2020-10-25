State-Church partnership key to nation building: Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has recognised the role of the Church in nation building, saying religious leaders should consistently engage in social activities that promote the public’s well being.

He spoke in Nyeri County on Sunday during the centennial celebrations of the ordination of the pioneer group of 43 church elders - the First African Elders.

The ceremony took place at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) in Tumutumu, Mathira.

The head of State recognised the PCEA for its work in spreading the gospel and promoting health and education in the society.

He noted that it is through the church's investment in educational facilities that the founding fathers of the nation, among them Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, were able to acquire the education they needed to liberate and serve post-independence Kenya.

"They treat the soul, the mind and the body. That is a true partnership between the State and church. We should commit ourselves to serving and everything else will fall into place for the better of this country," he said,

During the church service, the President steered clear of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debate, saying he will speak politics during Monday’s official launch of the report at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

“Today is the elder’s day. We will talk and reveal [more] on Monday,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks to his supporters at Tumutumu Market on his way to a special service at PCEA Tumutumu, Nyeri County, on October 25, 2020. Photo credit: PSCU

Building bridges

While delivering his sermon, PCEA Moderator Rt Rev Dr Julius Mwamba hailed the President for efforts to unite the country through the BBI and urged Kenyans to engage with the process objectively.

"I am requesting members and all people in this country to read it (the BBI report) with an open mind. Let us keep the truth above all so that through consultation we shall be able to come up with a glorious and strong country," Rev Mwamba said.

He said the church's prayer is that Kenya moves to the level of engaging fully in development matters after elections, not in endless fighting.

The moderator said every person has a calling from God to serve and that it is only through service to others that one can fulfil their God given mandate.

“Whether you are a clergy or politician, we are all called to grow the society to the next level,” Rev Mwamba said.

None of the local leaders including Governor Kahiga Mutahi and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, in whose constituency the event took place, were allowed to address the gathering.

Mr Kenyatta pledged Sh100 million for completing the PCEA Tumutumu Hospital project and to hand over a charter for the Presbyterian University of East Africa in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, at the end of the year.