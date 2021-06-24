Please spare a thought for our officers’ mental illness burden

Anti-riot police officers

Anti-riot police officers manning Delta Corner on May 25, 2021 where impeached Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud was holding a press briefing.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • Most of our men in uniform have many dependants.
  • This, on top of the so many deductions on their pay slips, leaves them with very little to take home.

As a nursing student currently doing my clinical rotations in The Nairobi West Hospital, I have spent part of my time in the Psychiatry Unit, attending to police officers with mental illness.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Egyptian women fight to protect fragile rights

  2. Covid-19 hits Ugandan parliament hard

  3. DP Ruto nets Uhuru's key foot soldiers

  4. PRIME Why lawyers are pushing for return to manual land transfers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.