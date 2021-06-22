The greatest secret to ultimate happiness is practising gratitude

John Macharia

John Macharia (left) and his friend Brian Mutinda in Nairobi.  
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Bansri Patel

Student

St. Davids Secondary School

Everybody is looking for happiness. Who does not want it? We all want happiness but do we know where to find it? Or how to always stay happy? Well, I will tell you how you can have a positive, happy mindset at all times.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.