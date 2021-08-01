Hezekiah Ochuka
Sons of Nyakach pay for coup attempts

By  Dominic Wabala  &  Victor Raballa

What you need to know:

  • Two of Nyakach’s sons, Fredrick Collins Omondi Oyoo and Hezekiah Ochuka, were on the government’s cross hairs over attempted coups.
  • For many years there seemed to have been an unofficial policy after 1982 not to recruit from Nyakach.

The fact that two men involved in attempted coups in 1971 and 1982 came from neighbouring villages in Nyakach, Kisumu County, brought far-reaching consequences to the area, with soldiers from there going for long without promotion while others were targeted by the State.

