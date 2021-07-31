1982 attempted coup
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Abortive bombings that foiled ’82 coup

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A survivor of the attempted military coup of 1982 says a few army bosses knew that the coup was coming.
  • Finding a job after the detention and imprisonment has been a nightmare for all soldiers linked to the 1982 coup.

August 1, 1982 was a normal Sunday afternoon for Kenya Air Force soldiers stationed at the Nanyuki Barracks. Then at 3pm, the station’s alarm sounded and they rushed to the parade ground.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.