Scars of the past: How 1982 failed coup left Migori family in tatters

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Ogidi was based at Nanyuki Air Base and had been propelled by the influence of Sergeant Joseph Ogidi Obuon, his maternal uncle.
  • Sergeant Ogidi and Senior Private Hezekiah Ochuka were court martialed for being the masterminds of the attempted coup.

After nearly four decades of suffering in silence, the family of one of the architects of the 1982 abortive coup has finally come out to speak about their harrowing experience.

