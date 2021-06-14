Gavel
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ex-Air Force men want budget reviewed to include Sh55m award for torture

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ex-Kenya Air Force soldiers accused of participating in the 1982 coup have petitioned Parliament, seeking a review of the 2021/2022 budget to accommodate their compensation awarded by courts for unfair dismissal.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.