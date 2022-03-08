Sonko responds to US ban: Why target my family?

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has responded just hours after the US issued a travel ban against him and his immediate family over graft allegations stemming from his time at City Hall.

At a press conference in Mombasa Tuesday evening, Sonko insisted that the US was being unfair and that his family has done nothing to warrant the blanket ban.

"I am shocked and surprised. My wife and daughters have never applied or won any tenders while I was Nairobi governor. We have other other governors facing criminal charges with their children. Mine have not been charged," he said.

"My cases are still in court and the rule of law in Kenya on the presumption of innocence until proven guilty stands. I have not been convicted of any crimes," he added while speaking at his Shanzu, Mombasa residence.

He also pointed an accusing finger at the government -- blaming it for his woes.

"I am being persecuted because I differed with the State over some issues. But I will exhaust all avenues of appeal and ensure I am cleared,' he said.

According to the Tuesday announcement by Counselor for Public Affairs Eric Watnik at the US Embassy in Nairobi, Sonko’s ban from the US is based on "involvement in significant corruption” during his short tenure at City Hall.

Watch: US embassy statement on Sonko ban

Watnik said the State Department has declared Sonko, his wife Primrose Mbuvi, his daughters Saumu and Salma and his underage son ineligible for entry into the US. The designation means they have also been banned from doing any business with the US.

“His (Sonko’s) corruption has been widely reported in local and international press. With this designation the department reaffirms the need for accountability, transparency and respect for rule of law in Kenya’s democratic institutions, government processes and the actions of the public officials,” said Watnik.

He continued: “The United States will continue to use all tools available to combat corruption and promote respect for human rights globally.” He issued the communication on behalf of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Bribes, kickbacks

The Counselor disclosed that the department is in possession of credible information that Sonko received bribes in kickbacks from his associates in exchange for awarding of multi-million shilling tenders.

“The department has credible information that the former governor was involved in significant corruption when serving as governor of Nairobi. We determined that he received bribes in kickbacks in exchange for irregular awarding of contracts to his associates for personal gains,” stated Watnik.

According to the diplomat, Sonko’s corrupt acts undermined the rule of law, Kenyan’s public, government processes and public officials.

However, he neither named the said associates, their nationalities nor disclosed whether they too have been designated as persons ineligible to travel to the US.

Watnik said the ban is based on provisions of Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act 2020.

Asked whether there are other officials of the Kenyan government on the investigation's radar and whether Kenyans should expect a similar announcement soon, Watnik said he cannot disclose or speculate because the department conducts its investigations in private and makes them public after determination.

Since Sonko is facing an active case at the anti-corruption court in Milimani, the diplomat said the outcome of the trial will not impact the decision of the US government to ban him.

“The action today is based on information available to us and we believe that the information is proven and significantly credible. It touches on corruption in terms of kickbacks for illegal awarding of contracts. I cannot get into hypothetical but it may not be affected by the court’s determination,” said Watnik.

Although he said the US government does not have the financial value of the bribes and kickbacks, in one of the cases facing Sonko he is alleged to have received a kickback of Sh8.4 million from ROG Security Ltd through Anthony Otieno between December 27 and 28, 2018. The money was a benefit in respect to a contract by the city county government for the hiring of heavy equipment.

Sonko becomes the second Kenyan to be publicly banned from travelling to the US during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government over corruption allegations.

In 2019, Busia Senator Amos Wako (former Attorney General), his wife and son were banned from travelling to the United States over similar allegations.

“Economic prosperity for all Kenyans is only possible by defeating the scourge of corruption, which also requires a functional, fair, and transparent criminal justice system. The United States will continue to stand with all Kenyans as they strive to curb and punish corruption in Kenya,” the 2019 statement on Mr Wako indicated.