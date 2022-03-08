Sonko responds to US ban: Why target my family?

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at his home in Shanzu, Mombasa County, on March 8, 2022. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Kennedy Kimanthi  &  Joseph Wangui

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has responded just hours after the US issued a travel ban against him and his immediate family over graft allegations stemming from his time at City Hall.

