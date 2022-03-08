US bans Mike Sonko, family from travel to America

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his immediate family members have been banned from travelling to the US over corruption allegations related to abuse of office and bribery.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.