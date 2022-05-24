Sonko on child support suit: She won't get a penny from me

Former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has hit out at the woman who has sued him for child support saying she is out to blackmail him.

Through his Facebook page, Mr Sonko alleged that the lady was known to blackmail her ex-lovers with whom she has children.

"Just like Jesus said let children come to me... I am kindly asking the lady alleging that she has my 15-year-old child to bring the kid to me," he said.

He added: "....just the same way her two other kids Jabali and Riley were recently taken from her by her ex boyfriend Austin, who now stays with them at Langata," he said.

Mr Sonko accused the lady of extortion and blackmail, adding that she is after his money.

"I will give the kid the best of what life has to offer. My family keeps on growing bigger everyday and I feel happy and blessed adopting orphans, street families and neglected kids, and bringing them into my home," he added.

Mr Sonko said that he will not give the lady any money to sustain her 'partying lifestyle'.

"I will not give her any shilling to be used in partying. Even if the baby is not mine, just bring her to me and I will take good care her," he added.

On Monday, the unnamed woman sued Sonko over child support, claiming the politician had neglected his parental responsibility of taking care of their 15-year-old daughter.

In the case filed at the magistrate court in Ngong, the woman is demanding monthly upkeep of Sh448,450 from Mr Sonko being support for the minor to cater for food and shopping, rent, security, clothing, and house help, entertainment, medical cover, education, transport and utilities.

Pending determination of the case, she wants Mr Sonko compelled to pay school fees of Sh86,000 and another Sh30,450 to cater for school-related expenses and uniform and provide medical cover and upkeep for the girl.