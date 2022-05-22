Wiper: We are ready to replace Sonko in Mombasa race

Wiper Democratic Party will field another candidate for Mombasa gubernatorial position if current aspirant Mike Mbuvi Sonko gets locked out on the grounds that he is not fit to hold public office.

Addressing residents in the Mapembeni area on Friday, Mr Sonko assured them that another person will take over if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) stops him from contesting. “They are threatening us with court matters every time. Do not worry, we have a plan B but we shall ensure Mombasa gets fresh leadership.”

Mr Sonko made the remarks even as he accused Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and Chief Justice Martha Koome of interfering in his court cases.

This is after the IEBC instructed returning officers not to clear impeached public officials from gunning for elective seats in August polls unless a court order compels them to process their nomination papers.

The CJ said people who have been convicted or impeached from office remain guilty until the sentencing and conviction are either reversed or set aside by a higher court.

Mr Sonko said the Constitution allows him to vie for any political seat anywhere unless proved guilty. He said he has invested and was born in Mombasa and has every right to contest in the Coast region. “Those utterances issued by the CJ and the DPP are careless and threats to me. They are not above the law. I have constitutional rights to defend myself. I respect the DPP and the CJ but I have a right to criticise them,” said Mr Sonko.

In an interview with Spice FM on Friday, Ms Koome said those convicted for criminal offences cannot hold or run for a public office, pending the conclusion of any appeal filed to challenge their sentencing. “You remain impeached until that impeachment is lifted. When you are sentenced, you are sentenced until the sentence is set aside,” she said.

But briefing the press on the woes bedevilling his bid, Mr Sonko said he won’t back down. “I am ready to respect the court verdict if they will bar impeached governors from vying, but the same laws allow me to exhaust all the appeals. Mr Haji, stop threatening me with cases still in court, and those that were concluded 24 years ago. Come and arrest me if I have any case to answer,” he said.

The politician said he cannot be convicted by the DPP, yet his court cases have not been concluded. Mr Sonko was impeached in Nairobi in 2020 by the county assembly over corruption allegations.