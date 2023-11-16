Somalia telcom company boss wins international CEO award

The Chairman of Somalia’s Hormuud Telecommunications Company, Ahmed Mohamud Yusuf, has been named CEO of the Year by Africa Tech Festival.

The category, which is the highest accolade awarded by Africa Tech Festival, is dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs).

The category also recognises industry leaders who contribute in the development of communication and African tech space.

Development of economy

Mr Mohamud won this award for Somalia ahead of the heads of Orange Egypt, Vodacom Group, Sasfin Bank and African Bank.

The announcement was made at a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 15, South Africa.

“I am excited and privileged to receive this award. We need to keep working hard and show the country of what we are capable of. I thank my team for this recognition. The future of Somalia is technology,” Mohamud said.

Mr Mohamud has led Hormuud to become the largest telecommunications company in Somalia as well as one the key drivers in the development of the country's economy.

Charitable projects

Besides being a leading service provider in mobile services and internet, Hormuud Telecommunications also engages in charitable projects to support the community, including sponsoring Somali students at home and abroad.

The company also participates in emergency situations and improving the lives of the poor in Somalia.