Somalia opposition leader accuses Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed of dividing the region

Abshir Aden Ferro, the Chairman of Somalia's Alliance for the Future Party, has criticised Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for creating division within the Horn of Africa.

Ferro has faulted Ahmed for not only creating fractures within Ethiopia but have also transforming what was once a domestic issue into a broader geopolitical challenge, serving to obscure "his previous failures."

"Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s actions have further deepened divisions within the region after creating divisions within his own country," Ferro said.

He further stated that Ahmed's confrontational stance regarding port access has strained relationships with neighboring nations, which were once characterized by collaboration and mutual respect.

Escalating tension

"His aggressive stance on port access has damaged relationships with neighboring countries," Ferro said.

He also pointed out that the escalating tension instigated by Ahmed have attracted the attention of external powers, with Egypt — an important US ally in Africa — now increasingly asserting its influence in the region.

"This shift highlights the growing complexity of the situation, raising serious concerns that regional instability could draw in additional international actors."

Ferro issued a grave warning about the potential repercussions of the current geopolitical climate.

"I’m ringing the bell of the highest alarm call, which could lead to a devastating outcome for the global economy and security," he said.

Progressive force

Ferro's political party is known for advocating for democratic governance, national unity, and development.

The party seeks to represent the interests of the Somali people and promote stability in a region that has faced significant challenges, including conflict, poverty, and political fragmentation.

Ferro has recently spoken about the need for reforms and has criticized both domestic and regional leaders for their roles in exacerbating tensions and divisions.

His party often emphasizes the importance of cooperation among neighboring countries to foster peace and economic development in the Horn of Africa.