Somalia, Kenya dispute: What ICJ judgment says

By  AFP  &  Joseph Wangui

The UN's top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday after a bitter legal battle with Kenya over their sea border.

