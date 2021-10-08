Kenya faults ICJ process on Somalia maritime border row ahead of verdict

Kenya-Somalia maritime border

Kenya-Somalia maritime border dispute graphic.

Photo credit: Joe Ngari | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Kenya on Friday raised a pre-verdict storm against the International Court of Justice due on Tuesday, saying the judges’ decision will be a product of a “flawed” process.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.