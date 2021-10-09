Uhuru and Somali PM Roble
PSCU

News

Prime

Maritime row: Awaited ICJ verdict lifts lid on Kenya-Somalia mistrust

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Mercy Chelang'at

The expected verdict by the International Court of Justice is lifting a veil on the suspicions between Kenya and Somalia on intentions to steal territory from one another. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.