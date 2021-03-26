Eastleigh
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Somali immigrants face deportation as state flexes muscles

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Nyambega Gisesa

 Somali immigrants living in Nairobi and people suspected of funding terrorism could be deported or have their properties requisitioned in the coming days as Kenya continues to flex its muscles amid deteriorating relations between it and Somalia.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Uhuru locks down 5 counties

  2. Covid update: 2,008 new cases reported

  3. Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases near 4.16 million

  4. Egypt train crash kills 32

  5. Covid-19 in Kenya: Uhuru's full speech

    President Uhuru Kenyatta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.