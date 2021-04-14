Slain KBC journalist laid to rest as pressure piles on police to crack case

Betty Barasa

KBC journalist Betty Barasa who will be buried in a private ceremony on April 14, 2021 at her home in Oloolua, Ngong in Kajiado County.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Detectives believe the three men who took part in the murder could have hired the guns they used.
  • The three wore balaclavas and gloves to avoid detection and also collected all the spent cartridges.

As murdered journalist Betty Barasa was laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon, police were yet to find clues on the identity of her killers and why she was shot in cold blood more than a week ago.

