Slain journalist Betty Barasa had a big heart, was to submit master’s thesis

Betty Barasa, a senior producer with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), was waiting for the gate to her residence in Olulua to be opened when she was accosted by three men suspected to be thugs.

By  Edwin Okoth

  • In her short stay in Ololua, she had touched many other people including boda boda riders who he linked to credit facilities as they sought to own motorcycles.

Slain television journalist Betty Barasa, who will be buried on Wednesday, had a big heart, loved company and was passionate about empowering boys, multiple interviews with those close to him show.

