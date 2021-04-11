Leaders seek solution to rising cases of murder and suicide in the family

Crime scene

Rift Valley regional coordinator George Natembeya attributed the cases of juvenile suicide to how children are raised in families.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Local administrators, the police and religious leaders attribute the cases to family conflicts due to infidelity, drug and alcohol abuse especially among the youth, money-related stress and disintegrated families.

The number of suicides and murders in families reported to have occurred in Molo and Elburgon, in Nakuru County, in the past three months is alarming.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Two women suspected of drugging, robbing Kirinyaga man arrested

  2. Tharaka-Nithi woman arrested for subjecting daughter to FGM

  3. Construction of Sh4.5b new Makupa bridge begins

  4. Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia leaders decry escalating insecurity 

  5. Benga musician Albert Gacheru buried

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.