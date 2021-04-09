Police launch probe after man's body is found in water tank in Elburgon

Police in Nakuru have launched investigations into the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found in a water tank at his home in Elburgon town on Friday evening.

Area Assistant Chief Steve Mwangi told the Nation that Stanley Mbugua’s body was discovered in the water tank barely a day after his mysterious disappearance.

Mbugua lived alone after he separated with his two wives eight years ago.

The victim's brother Mr Evans Thuo said Mbugua's body was discovered in the tank by neighbours.

"I was alerted by my daughter that Mbugua had not been seen for the past 24 hours. On arrival at his home, I found the door of his house slightly opened and got inside but he was not in the house," said Mr Thuo.

Family members and friends became suspicious and decided to check inside the tank, where they discovered the body which had a big stone tied to it in what is suspected to be a case of murder.

"We suspect might have been strangled before his body was thrown into the tank. A stone was tied to the body," said Mr David Mbuthia, a Nyumba Kumi elder.

Police are now investigating to establish if this could be a case of murder or suicide.

Mr Thuo said that his brother was depressed.

Ms Helen Chepkorir, a close friend said the victim looked stressed before his death.

"He told me that he was tired of life since he was suffering financially," said Chepkorir.

Neighbours however, described the victim as a humble and hardworking man.

The body was moved to Elburgon Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

The incident comes barely a day after another body of a young man was found by the roadside in Elburgon town.