Police launch probe after man's body is found in water tank in Elburgon

Residents at the scene where the body of a 52 year old man was found inside a water tank at his home in Elburgon, Nakuru County on April 9 ,2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

Police in Nakuru have launched investigations into the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found in a water tank at his home in Elburgon town on Friday evening.

