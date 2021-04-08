Thugs murder KBC journalist Betty Barasa in cold blood

Betty Barasa, a senior producer with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), was waiting for the gate to her residence in Olulua to be opened when she was accosted by three men suspected to be thugs.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A senior journalist working for the state broadcaster was on Wednesday night shot dead in her house in Ngong, Kajiado County.

