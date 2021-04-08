Thugs murder KBC journalist Betty Barasa in cold blood

A senior journalist working for the state broadcaster was on Wednesday night shot dead in her house in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Betty Barasa, a senior producer with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), was waiting for the gate to her residence in Olulua to be opened when she was accosted by three men suspected to be thugs.

Police told nation.africa that they suspect that the three men were hiding at a nearby house, which is still under construction when Ms Barasa arrived at about 8:30pm.

After confronting the journalist, the thugs forced their way into the property while making monetary demands.

Overpowered

In the house were Ms Barasa's husband, her son and house help who were also overpowered by the men as they embarked on a ransacking spree.

At some point, it is said that one of the men forced Ms Barasa to take him upstairs in search of the money they had failed to get.

It is at this point when two shots were heard from an upstairs bedroom. Ms Barasa was shot twice on the head and died immediately.