Six die in separate road accidents around the country

Six people died on Monday in separate accidents in Nairobi, Makueni, Murang’a, Mombasa and Migori counties.

Police in Nairobi were looking for a driver who hit several people in Dandora, killing one on the spot before escaping.

In a police report filed at Dandora Police Station, the unidentified driver was driving a Subaru Forester (KBR 981L).

“He was driving from a parking area within Baraka estate and in the process he rammed into several structures and injured five people. The victims were rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital, where one Furaha Rodgers, aged two years, was pronounced dead on arrival while the others were admitted,” the report said.

The vehicle was towed to the Dandora Police Station, while the body of the boy was taken to the Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary.

Boda boda rider killed

In yet another incident, a boda boda rider died on the spot after he was night knocked down on Monday by a speeding motor vehicle in Githurai 44 estate.

Police said in a report that Ms Esther Onyango was driving her Land Rover (KDG 183S) when it collided with the boda boda rider, identified as Mr David Njoroge.

“The body was moved to Kenyatta University morgue while both the vehicle and motorcycle were towed to Kasarani Police Station where they are detained,” the report said.

In Maragua, Murang’a County, a motorist speeding towards Murang’a town knocked down an intoxicated man who was staggering on the Kenol-Maragua road, killing him on the spot.

Drunk pedestrian

Mr David Maina Kamau said he was driving a Toyota Hiace when he saw the man jump onto the road as he staggered.

“The driver slowed down to avoid hitting him in vain. The pedestrian sustained [a] serious head injury and was rushed to Maragua Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said a police on the incident.

In Mombasa, Mr Jackson Muteti died on Monday evening after he was knocked down by a speeding motor vehicle.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Coast General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In Makueni, an unidentified woman died on the spot after she was knocked down by a motor vehicle that veered off the road.