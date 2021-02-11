Simeon Nyachae's funeral service underway in Nairobi

The funeral service of former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae is currently underway at the Nairobi Central Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in Nairobi.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi, former Chief Justice David Maraga, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua are among dignitaries attending the service.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Nyachae died on February 1 at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.

He was aged 88.

The veteran politician will be laid to rest at a private ceremony on February 15 at his home in Nyosia, Nyaribari Chache after another funeral service which will be held at the Nyanturago Stadium in Kisii on the same day.

Born to colonial-era chief Musa Nyandusi, Nyachae was trained in the UK as a public administrator.

From a district officer in Kagundo, Machakos, he rose through the ranks to be appointed district commissioner at the time of Kenya’s independence in 1963 before serving as a provincial commissioner between 1965 and 1979.

He later served as a chief secretary and head of civil service during Daniel arap Moi’s era.

The former minister leaves behind a vast business empire with interests in manufacturing, transport, real estate, banking and large-scale farming.