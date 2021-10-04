Shofco wins prestigious UN global award

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) founder and director Kennedy Odede. 

By  Nation Reporter

Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), a community-based organisation in Kibera, Nairobi, has been awarded this year’s UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour prize in a ceremony held Monday in Yaoundé, Cameroon, during the Global Observance of World Habitat Day.

