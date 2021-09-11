Kenyan Kennedy Odede wins East Africa Philanthropy Jury Award

Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) CEO and founder Kennedy Odede is the winner of the seventh East Africa Philanthropy Jury Award.

Mr Odede won the coveted prize on Thursday for extraordinary service for offering philanthropic services.

“The award is not pre-defined, but must be defined by the judges during the scrutiny of the available data. No nominations will be accepted for this category,” EA Philanthropy wrote on their website.

Shofco, founded by Mr Odede in 2004, is providing services, community advocacy platforms, and education and leadership development to women and girls in 10 informal settlements across Kenya.

The organisation operates in Kibera, Mukuru, Kawangware and Mathare slums in Nairobi. It also operates in Obunga, Manyatta and Nyalenda slums in Kisumu; and Bangladesh, Maweni and Mishomoroni slums in Mombasa.

“I am so humbled to receive this award. Good team work and the communities we serve,” Mr Odede said while accepting the award.

Established in 2003, the East Africa Philanthropy Network is a voluntary membership organisation that brings together local charitable trusts and foundations in East Africa with the primary aim of promoting and growing a culture of giving.

The network's mission is to nurture a local giving and resource mobilisation culture through effective grant-making, advocacy and networking.

“Winner of this year's jury award goes to Kennedy Odede of Shofco who has worked hard in his local community to mentor and inspire everyone,” the network posted on Twitter.

This is not the first time Mr Odede is being recognised for his incredible work in Kenyan slums.

In December 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded him with a Head of State Commendation (HSC) for his unique contribution to the society at the height of Covid-19 pandemic.