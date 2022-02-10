Shofco wins 2021 Community Engagement Award

Shining Hope for Communities founder and CEO Kennedy Odede displays the Volunteer Involving Organisation Community Engagement Award in Nairobi on February 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

A Nairobi-based organisation has won the 2021 Community Engagement Award. Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) was awarded by the Volunteer Involving Organization (VIO) society in a ceremony held at the organisation’s headquarters in Kibera on Thursday.

