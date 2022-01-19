Kenyan earns prestigious global award for social work in poor localities

A Kenyan has been honoured by an international agency for his social work.

Mr Kennedy Odede is the first Kenyan to be named the World’s Social Innovator of the Year by the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, a sister organisation of the World Economic Forum.

The Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) founder and the chief executive has been recognised for his work in Kenya’s informal settlements.

In 2020, Mr Odede was recognised by President Kenyatta for helping 2.4 million Kenyans access water in informal settlements. This was at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the Kibera-based community organisation, Mr Odede has been championing the provision of free quality healthcare, water and education. He has also been fighting social inequality.

“I dedicate this award to the communities we serve. This award gives us the energy to reach more vulnerable communities,” he said.

Shofco established a clinic for communicable diseases in Kibera, Nairobi, in 2010. The clinic has extended services to equally impoverished Mathare.

“Running and maintaining a health clinic, especially in [an informal settlement], is expensive. I’m happy the initiative has succeeded,” Mr Odede said.

His aerial piping system has helped supply 300,000 litres of clean water to the poor neighbourhoods.

The system has been expanded to Mathare, where Shofco is working with 300,000 community members.

The organisation has bought trucks that distribute water to the residents of Nairobi, Coast and Nyanza regions.