 Parliament

Cheats: Sh61m fake mileage claims by MPs rock Parliament

 Parliament in session.


Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The only document the MPs have been presenting are the claim forms, exposing a major loophole in the mileage allowance payment.

  • This is not the first time the members of the August House have been censured over the mileage claim scam.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The growing list of prominent families with multi-million shilling graft cases

    Wycliffe Oparanya

  2. PREMIUM How Ruto, Raila Bills will change politics

    Kalonzo Musyoka

  3. PREMIUM How LSK boss won tough race to be president

    Faith Odhiambo

  4. PREMIUM Who is abducting Garissa men? Police vs locals

    Security personnel