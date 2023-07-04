Seven in 10 Kenyans do not support Ruto's new housing levy: Tifa poll

Seven out of 10 Kenyans are opposed to President William Ruto's pet project, the housing levy, while more than half believe they will still not get a house even if they contribute, a new opinion poll has shown.

While 69 per cent of Kenyans say they do not support the levy, which will see 1.5 per cent of a worker's gross salary deducted each month and a similar percentage matched by the employer, 54 per cent said they believe they will "certainly not get a house" even if the deductions are made.

The levy was introduced by the Finance Act 2023.

This is according to a survey conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) between June 24 and 30, in which 1,530 respondents from all counties were interviewed using computer-assisted telephonic interviews (Cati).

The survey found that only 24 per cent of respondents supported the housing levy, while seven per cent chose not to answer or give an opinion.

Similarly, only one in 10 Kenyans (11 per cent) say they believe they will get a house if they contribute to the levy, while 15 per cent say they may or may not get a house, and 20 per cent choose not to give an opinion.

Tax on all petroleum products

At the same time, more than half of Kenyans rated what they considered to be the "worst" provisions in the budget, with the proposed doubling of the tax on all petroleum products from 8 to 16 per cent VAT leading by far in this category.

Others cited as the worst were the removal of subsidies on basic food items such as maize flour, the housing levy and other unspecified tax increases.