Outrage over high fuel prices as State defies court order

Widespread public outrage on Saturday greeted the new petroleum pump prices occasioned by the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) amid an expected increase in the cost of living.

Commuters were the first casualties of the increased fuel prices after public service vehicles reviewed their fares upwards.

This even as boda boda operators accused President William Ruto of reneging on his promise to prioritise the needs of low-income earners and bring down the cost of living.

In Mandera, locals have resorted to sourcing fuel from Somalia after the prices at the border county hit a high of Sh210.

A litre of petrol in neighbouring Somalia goes for Sh160 a litre, a difference of Sh50.

"Getting petrol in our stations is becoming difficult and many of us now go for the cheaper fuel from Somalia," Mr Mohamed Adan, a taxi driver, said.

Another taxi driver, Mr Adan Hassan said, "Fuel from Somalia is not very clean, but we have no option since our own has become expensive."

In President Ruto’s backyard of North Rift, locals said the high fuel prices is likely to affect farming negatively as it will increase the cost of production.

Dealers in petroleum products have hiked fuel prices, with a litre of petrol selling at Sh195.30 and Sh178.80 in Eldoret after the Finance Act 2023 doubled the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the products from eight to 16 per cent.

“Cultivation of crops like maize and wheat is mechanised so increased fuel prices will push up the overall operating costs of farm equipment,” said David Kosgei from Chepkanga, Uasin Gishu County, adding that the increase will hurt investment in the agriculture sector.

Crop production

“Diesel is what drives our crop production and the government needs to lower the prices to safeguard us from other operating costs like maintenance of our tractors and cost of seeds and fertiliser,” said Miriam Too from Cherang’any, Trans-Nzoia County.

In Nyandarua, some locals declared their readiness to join anti-government protests spearheaded by the opposition coalition to express their displeasure with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“The MPs and other senior government officials do not feel the pain because their vehicles are fueled by the government from our taxes. We feel the government has abandoned and betrayed us, that is not what we expected from President Ruto who promised good tidings for bodaboda and mama mboga,” said Mr Daniel Ngumo, a bodaboda operator in Ol Kalou town.

Mr David Kirumba, a boda boda operator and official at Gwa Kung’u market in Ndaragua Constituency, said they have lost trust and a better hope for tomorrow from the government.

“With increased fuel prices, prices of all other commodities will also be affected. We are now ready to join in demonstrations to force the prices of fuel and cost of living down,” said Mr Kirumba.

In Samburu, transporters in the public service increased bus fares as new fuel prices came into effect. The fares from Maralal to Nyahururu were increased by between Sh100 and Sh200.

A matatu operator, Edmund Waweru, said they had no option as they were hard hit by the new fuel prices.

“We are forced to change bus fares. I can tell you that most travellers are finding it hard to adjust to this pain," Mr Waweru said.

In Maralal town, a litre of petrol is currently retailing at Sh197 and diesel at Sh181.

Maralal town residents decried the new fuel prices saying that they will negatively affect their businesses.

In Nyahururu, Nanyuki, Rumuruti, Kinamba and Doldol towns in Laikipia County and Mairo Inya, Ol Joro Orok and Ndaragwa townships in Nyandarua County, a litre of petrol is retailing at Sh194 and Sh195 while a litre of diesel is retailing at between Sh178 and Sh179.

"The increase in fuel price shows that this government is not in touch with the reality on the ground," said Mr Steven Kiama, a taxi driver in Nyahururu town.

In Nakuru City, commuters woke up to find most of the matatus on various routes increasing the fares by between Sh10 and Sh20.

Matatus operating between the city centre and Kanu Street temporarily halted their services before resuming with new prices. Commuters are now forced to pay Sh40 from the estate to the city centre from Sh30 while those heading to the residential areas commuters are paying Sh50 up from Sh40.

In West Pokot County, a litre of super petrol is selling at Sh196.40 and diesel Sh179 with matatu operators warning of increased fares to meet high operation costs.

Increase fares

“We have no option but to increase fares to sustain our operations or park our vehicles altogether which will hurt our economy,” said Fred Odhiambo, a matatu operator in Kapenguria town.

At Rubis petrol station in Kitale, a litre of petrol is going at sh195.74 and diesel sh180.29 while at Shell Petrol station a litre of petrol is going at sh195.70 and diesel at Sh180.20 At Lexxo petrol is going at sh195.70 and diesel at sh180.20.

In Lodwar a litre of petrol is currently retailing at Sh199.80 while diesel is Sh184.30, a situation that has seen many motorists consider parking private motorcycles and vehicles at their homes as a coping strategy.

Mr Pius Loree, a bodaboda operator in Lodwar town said they will be forced to raise the fare charges in town from Sh50 to Sh100, which could force their clients to choose walking.

"We are fearing that when we raise the fare, we will lose our customers yet some of us are still servicing loans for our motorcycles," Mr Loree said.

In Kirinyaga, matatu operators lamented that the high prices of the commodity have further elevated the cost of living, and accused the government of failing to address their plight.

The operators said they may be forced to increase bus fares to make profits.