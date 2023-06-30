EPRA blacklists 18 petrol stations for selling adulterated fuel

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced action against 18 petrol stations across the country for non-compliance in an operation carried out between April and June.

According to the authority, a total of 7,270 tests were carried out on 1,529 petrol stations, of which 1,511, or 98.82 per cent, were found to be compliant.

However, 18 stations, representing 1.18 per cent of those tested, were found to be non-compliant.

One of the non-compliant stations is Wilbur Petroleum Filling Station in Kajiado County.

The station was found to be selling premium grade petrol adulterated with domestic kerosene, an offence that resulted in the station's pump being shut down.

Kaptama Filling Station in Bungoma was found to be offering for sale diesel intended for export and was fined Sh121,414.

In Trans Nzoia, Station One Filling Station was found to be offering for sale diesel adulterated with domestic kerosene and the authority sealed its diesel dispensing pumps.

Obola Filling Station in Kisumu County was closed for offering for sale diesel adulterated with domestic kerosene.

In Nairobi County, only one station in the Dandora area, known as Neversoft Filling Station, was found to be offering for sale diesel adulterated with domestic kerosene.

Hokkaido Filling Station in Makadara, Machakos County is among the stations closed for offering for sale Super adulterated with domestic kerosene.

The authority also impounded a lorry that was carrying diesel intended for export and adulterated with kerosene from Uganda.

Maxoil's Sidindi filling station in Siaya County was closed for offering for sale domestic kerosene with diluted marking.

Another station in Siaya known as Bellas Filling Station Ng'iya was found to be selling diesel adulterated with local kerosene.

OLA Energy Maua Filling Station in Meru County, which was closed for selling Super adulterated with local kerosene, was reopened after paying Sh150,000 in taxes and fines.

The authority is mandated to monitor petroleum products offered for sale in the local market, an exercise aimed at preventing fuel adulteration or dumping of fuel for export.