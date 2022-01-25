Setting goals? Ensure you do not bite off more than you can chew 

Goals should be socially justifiable, economically realistic and born of reasonable logic.

By  Trevor Oswin

Student

Alliance High School

What you need to know:

  • Setting goals is important because it makes lifetime achievements possible. 
  • Over-hyped expectations are detrimental to one’s well-being and that of the society at large.

Just like you, every human being has dreams and goals in life. It’s expected. Even machines work towards a defined end goal.

