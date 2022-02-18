Ruto to State: You cannot rig me out

DP Ruto in Kirinyaga

DP William Ruto addresses traders at Kibingoti market in Kirinyaga county on February 17, 2022, during his tour in the county. His allies dismissed the recent reports by the pollsters saying that Raila Odinga's popularity has gone up in the Mt Kenya region. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday led his Kenya Kwanza Alliance troops in daring the State to rig the August elections in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.