Ruto to State: You cannot rig me out

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday led his Kenya Kwanza Alliance troops in daring the State to rig the August elections in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Further, the leaders dismissed as propaganda, the opinion poll indicating that Mr Odinga's popularity in the Mount Kenya region was going up.

In a bare-knuckle attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta's government, Dr Ruto accused the State of plotting to rig the election after sensing defeat.

"They have realised that Odinga is not popular in any part of the country and they want to make him rule this country by force. They are busy scheming rigging in hotels and other places. They will not succeed," Dr Ruto said in reference to the State.

However, he did not substantiate the claim or provide evidence that there were meetings held to plot rigging.

But while speaking at Sagana, Kibingoti, Kianjang'a in Kirinyaga County as he continued with his Kenya Kwanza campaigns in the region, the Deputy President stressed that he was alert and challenged the State to try and rig him out.

"I'm not the kind of person who can watch helplessly when I'm denied my democratic victory," he stated.

Accompanied by Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula, Governor Anne Waiguru, Tharaka Nthi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, the Deputy President told the State to let Kenyans decide who will be their next President for democracy to prevail.

Dr Ruto also described Mr Odinga as a person who can't be entrusted to Kenya's leadership.

"He was unable to lead the opposition. This man also has no track of development," he said.

Dr Ruto said Kenya Kwanza Alliance were united for the common purpose of transforming Kenya for the betterment of all citizens.

"We want to revive our big four agenda which was sabotaged by Odinga soon after his handshake with Kenyatta. We also want to revive the economy so that even small traders could enjoy their businesses," stated Dr Ruto.

Mr Mudavadi told President Kenyatta to prepare for his retirement instead of trying to influence his succession.

He said the President should hang his boots peacefully if he wants to be respected by Kenyans.

"The President will be humiliated when Odinga losses the polls. Therefore he should withdraw his support and allow Kenyans to vote for the President of their choice," he said.

Mr Mudavadi also dismissed opinion polls showing Mr Odinga's popularity in the Mount Kenya region.

"The opinion poll is a creation of the Azimio la Umoja and is meant to prepare the ground for rigging. This opinion poll is misleading and it should be ignored," said the ANC leader.

However, he did not comment on another poll released the same day that showed DP Ruto is the leading candidate and would win if elections were held today.

Mr Mudavadi also criticised Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over 'forcing' the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) on schools yet no public participation was conducted.

"All stakeholders were ambushed on CBC and Prof Magoha does not want to listen to us. This CBC is not acceptable even to parents and we shall abolish it once we take over the government," Mr Mudavadi posed.

Mr Wetang'ula lashed out at President Kenyatta's government, maintaining that doesn't have the interests of farmers at heart.

He observed that coffee and tea farmers were earning peanuts despite working so hard in their farms, and blamed it on the inability of government to look for good markets for produce.

He noted that the cost of fertilisers has skyrocketed and that the commodity is not affordable to many farmers.

"The cost of 50 kg bag of fertilisers stands at Sh7, 000 and if we win the polls we ensure the price is reduced to save farmers from suffering. Our government will bring down the cost of fertilisers to Sh2, 000 to promote farming," said Mr Wetang'ula.

The Ford Kenya boss promised that Kenya Kwanza Alliance will change the political direction of Kenya to improve the lives of Kenyans, a majority of who he observed were wallowing in abject poverty.

Mr Gachagua said President Kenyatta's planned Mount Kenya region tour to endorse Mr Odinga will have no impact at all.

"The President has abandoned the region and the residents are annoyed and they will not listen to him," said Mr Gachagua adding that the President will be wasting his time.

Mr Gachagua was emphatic that the residents have not seen the President for a long time and he will have a difficult time trying to drum up support for Odinga in the vote-rich region.

"Our people are tired of President Kenyatta and he should be prepared to go home peacefully instead of selling Odinga who is not the favourite of the residents," said Mr Gachagua.

Ms Waiguru alleged a plot to buy voters by the State and the Azimio la Umoja team so that Odinga could sail through during the polls.

She asked Mount Kenya residents to take the cash and vote for Dr Ruto, whom she described as the most popular presidential candidate in the region.

"Money will be poured by our opponents but don't let the cow die with milk," she said.

Mr Kindiki told Mr Odinga to forget the Presidency as Kenyans have already settled on Dr Ruto.