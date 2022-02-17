DP Ruto is top preferred candidate, Raila second - Tifa poll

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. 

Photo credit: DPPS
By  Mercy Simiyu

If elections were held today, Deputy President William Ruto will be the leading candidate at 38 per cent, forcing a run-off between him and his closet challenger Raila Odinga, polled at 27 percent.

