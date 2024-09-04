Ruto’s charm offensive to woo western bloc to support Raila's AUC bid

President William Ruto s campaigning for opposition leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the Africa Union Commission (AUC) chairperson on the sidelines of a summit of African leaders in China.

On Wednesday, President Ruto pitched for Kenya’s candidacy on the sidelines of the ongoing 2024 Summit on the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China.

President Ruto engaged Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Umaro Sissoco Embalo (Guinea-Bissau), Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe (Togo), Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno (Chad), Colonel Assimi Goita (Mali) and Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia), urging them to endorse Mr Odinga’s bid.

This is the first time Dr Ruto is reaching out to leaders from the western bloc after unveiling Mr Odinga's candidature. The leaders joins a growing long list of Heads of State and governments who have pledged their support for Mr Odinga’s candidature.

Mr Odinga has also laid out a road map and unveiled his secretariat alongside his agenda for the continental body.

Mr Odinga says his strategic focus, is to harness Africa's rich and vast human and natural resources for the benefit of Africa's peoples — making him the “optimal choice” for this position.

He has pledged to push for the scrapping of visa for intra-Africa travel and the removal of trade barriers. He has also spelled out his vision of a united continent characterised by peace and prosperity for all.

Dr Ruto also commended President Hichilema’s leadership while chairing the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).



“... held talks with President Hichilema… also deliberated on the support for Raila Odinga’s candidature for the position of the AUC chairperson,” President Ruto said on his X handle.

Present during the meeting was Mr Odinga and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, among other others.

President William Ruto with Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a meeting on the sidelines of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing, China.

Photo credit: PCS

President Ruto recognized the rich history shared by the two countries that dates back many decades.

“We will continue to enhance our collaboration in trade, agriculture and ICT as members of Comesa,” Dr Ruto said.

President Ruto also engaged President Deby, calling on the two nations to explore areas of cooperation to enhance the diplomatic relations in areas of mutual interests such as trade, regional security and climate change.

The two Heads of State also weighed in on the Sudan conflict, exploring ways to help in resolve the security situation, especially the influx of refugees fleeing the country.

During Dr Ruto's discussion with Presidents Goita and Gnassingbe, the issues of Pan-Africanism took center stage as an ideal platform to harness unity within the continent and the diaspora.

"It will enable countries ad organisations with a common agenda to discuss matters of mutual interest, including the Africa Union Agenda 2063 and the reforms of the United Nations," President Ruto said.

Dr Ruto indicated that talks with his counterparts from Mali and Togo focused on a Pan-African congress to be held in Lome, Togo later in the year.

It is also at this point that Mr Odinga’s agenda was canvassed in his presence.

President Ruto said that Kenya values its close ties with Guinea-Bissau that are founded on shared values.

Dr Ruto explained that the two countries are exploiting the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement to enhance trade between them for the benefit of their citizens, adding that Mr Odinga’s agenda was part of the deliberations.

President William Ruto and Raila Odinga during a meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing, China. Photo credit: PCS

The Head of State also reaffirmed that Rwanda is one of Kenya's key and strategic partner, adding that they two nations share diplomatic, historical and cultural ties.

He said the two nations are committed members of the EAC, especially on regional integration, trade and people to people relations.

Mr Odinga's campaign secretariat is jointly led by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and former US Ambassador to the United States Elkanah Odembo.

Mr Odinga is seeking to succeed Mr Moussa Faki Mahat whose term ends next February after the polls.