Ruto moves Duale out of Defence, nominated to Environment docket in swap with Tuya

In a rare change of heart, President William Ruto has nominated Ms Soipan Tuya as the Cabinet Secretary for Defence in place of Mr Aden Duale who will now be vetted for the Environment, Climate Change and Forestry docket.

This is contained in his note to parliament seeking parliamentary approval.

Last week, while naming his half Cabinet, President Ruto named Mr Duale as Defence CS while Ms Tuya was the nominee for the Environment, Climate Change and Forestry docket.

He appears to have made a U-turn on his choice.

“I hereby refer the message from the President to the committee on appointments together with the Curriculum Vitae of the nominees to the committee on appointments,” National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula informed the House.

Reacting to his new nomination, Duale took to 'X' to thank the president.

"I look forward to serving in my new portfolio and ensuring focus is on sustainable environmental management, combating climate change, and promoting reforestation and conservation efforts," he said.

I look forward to serving in my new portfolio and ensuring focus is on sustainable environmental management, combating climate… — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH (@HonAdenDuale) July 23, 2024

The nomination swap surprised lawmakers who shouted urging the speaker to report.